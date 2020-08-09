Dear Sandy,



You and Nick were some of the first bridge players I met when I took the game up again in Westerly around 2005, and I'm go grateful to have known you over these years. Nick was a real charmer and it was always such a pleasure to see you both. On behalf of all the members of the Rhode Island Bridge Association, let me tell you how sorry I am for your loss. Nick will be missed my many, many opponents.

Marshall Williams

Friend