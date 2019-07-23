The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clare Church
62 Crandall Ave.
Westerly, RI
View Map
Nona (Geary) Turco Obituary
Nona (Geary) Turco, 88, of Wagner Road, Shelter Harbor, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene V. Turco, Sr.
Nona was born in Westerly the daughter of the late William and Nona Geary.
She was a devoted homemaker who especially enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was a communicant of St. Clare Church where she was a member of the Women's Guild. She was also a member of "The Club".
She will be dearly missed by her six sons, Michael G. Turco, Peter N. Turco and Christopher J. Turco, all of Westerly, Thomas J. Turco of New Rochelle, NY, Eugene V. Turco, Jr. of Charlestown and Daniel J. Turco of N. Smithfield; and two sisters, Mary Kramer of Virginia Beach, VA and Katherine Hess of Lakeland, FL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Nona was predeceased by her brother William J. Geary, Jr.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Attendees are asked to arrive outside the Administration Bldg. at 12:15pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1 State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908 or the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 in Nona's memory.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 23, 2019
