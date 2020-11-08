Norine "Ann" Cornell, 78, fell asleep in her home and was awakened in God's glorious presence late on October 31, 2020. Ann was born to Thomas S. Leahy and Marie F. LaCroix Leahy on August 24, 1942 in Warren, Rhode Island. She attended Warren High School with her 13 siblings. On September 6, 1965, she married the love of her life, Douglas Clayton Cornell. They lived in Ashaway, Rhode Island for 22 years, where they raised their three sons, James, David, and Mark. In 1987, she moved to Chandler, Arizona with her husband, Doug, who would serve as a dean at Arizona State University.
Ann loved taking care of her home, spending time with friends & family, singing in the church choir, and endless summer days at Misquamicut Beach. She will also always be remembered for her love of coffee and shopping, oil painting, her signature country style of decorating, and of course, snowmen! And no one will ever forget her wit, sense of humor and clever one-liners!
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Doug, along with siblings, Veronica, Thomas, Catherine, Raymond, Michael, Lorraine, Robert, and Ginny. She is survived by her children, James and his wife Belinda, David and his wife Elizabeth, and Mark and his wife Connie; her 6 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by her siblings Louise, John, Janet, Margie and Gloria.
Ann's love of family and faith in God was what sustained her through the many storms of life. She especially loved music as a way of expressing herself in worship to her Savior, Jesus. Ann was a faithful servant in her home, community and church.
Celebration of Life Service begins at 11am on November 14th at Via Church located at 740 N. Power Rd, Mesa, with David Eagles officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery at 7900 E. Main St, Mesa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online guestbook at www.mountainview funeral home and cemetery.com.