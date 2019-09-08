The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St
Stonington, RI
View Map
Norma May (Bruno) Shea Obituary
Norma May (Bruno) Shea, 86, of Farmholme Road, Pawcatuck, passed away at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late John W. "Wilky" Shea who predeceased her on December 15, 2012.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late Angelo M. and Ruby E. Bruno.
Norma worked in the office and as an instructor for Darlington Fabrics for over 38 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church.
She is survived by her children, John W. Shea, Jr. of Pawcatuck and Darlene and her husband Don Fontaine of Mystic; her sister Ann Baton of Pawcatuck; and several nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Michael Bruno; and a sister Mary Ravenelle.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 5-7p.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
