1/
Norma Reeves Rachlin
1923 - 2020
Norma Reeves Rachlin passed away peacefully the morning of November 24th surrounded by her family near and far. Born in Providence, RI, in 1923 to Minna Connors and Charles Reeves, she was the second oldest of 11 children. Norma lived life on her own terms. She graduated with a BA from RISD and subsequently got her Master's degree in education from Mitchell College. She had a lifelong career in the arts and was passionate about teaching. Her love of painting took her around the world numerous times and allowed her to meet some truly amazing and talented people. Norma married the love of her life David Rachlin in 1950 and they had twins two years later. Norma was constantly surrounded by family and friends. Until the pandemic hit, she loved getting pampered with her granddaughter and eating out. She was an avid poker and bridge player. Norma had a thirst for life and people; whether you knew her for 5 minutes or 50 years, she left an unforgettable impression. She shared her gifts with so many and will be dearly missed by those who knew her. We take comfort knowing Norma will be reunited with those loved ones she lost too soon. In her own words, she "had a hot time in the old town". Norma leaves behind her adored twins and their spouses, Michael Rachlin (Jenny) and Susan Chapman (John), her four grandchildren, and her six great-granddaughters. Per her wishes, burial arrangements are pending. Norma will be laid to rest in the family plot, next to her beloved David, near their Florida home. Condolences may be offered at www.olingerhampdenmortuary.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
