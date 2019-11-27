The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
1926 - 2019
Norman Heaps Obituary
Norman Heaps, 93, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Westerly.
Born in Oldham, England, on February 16, 1926, the son of Abraham and Alice Ogden Heaps, he was a lifelong resident of Westerly.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II prior to the start of his career at the Narragansett Electric Company, from which he retired in 1988.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Jean Galaher Heaps; his son, David Heaps; his daughter, Sally Allen and her husband, Richard S. Allen; and nieces, Vera J. Trefes, Deanna Marcoux and Judith Fantoni; and nephew, Daniel Fantoni.
Norman is predeceased by his sisters, Irene Heaps and Vera Heaps; and daughter, Lori Heaps.
The family would especially like to thank his caregiver, Jean Martin, HopeHealth Hospice Nurse, Meghan Nelson and supportive neighbors, Larry and Cheryl Mellow and Greg Filippone. With their care and compassion, Norman realized his wish to remain at home.
A remembrance of Norman's life will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic, CT. Family will receive relatives and guests from 4PM–5PM with a service to follow at 5PM.
His family requests no flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, Attention: Philanthropy Department, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904. Or please consider extending an 'Act of Kindness' toward someone who is experiencing symptoms of advanced age, to show them comfort and support.
Internment with Military Honors will be held at a future date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
