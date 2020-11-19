Norman Steadman, age 95 of Oceancrest Farm, Shore Road, Westerly, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Apple Rehabilitation, Watch Hill. He was the husband of the late Nancy M. (Rathbun) Steadman, his wife of 52 years, who preceded him in death in August of 2005. Born in and a lifelong resident of Westerly, a son of the late Ralph E. and Cora (Potter) Steadman.
He was a graduate of Westerly High School, Class of 1943. During high school, he was an accomplished cartoonist with publication in the Providence Journal and Military publications during WWII. He served in the US Army, 10th Mountain Division in the Italian Alps during WWII, a Sergeant he received a Bronze Star with three battle stars. He took part in the rapid advance from Bologna to Riva and the Occupation of Trieste, Udine and the Dolomites. Following WWII he received his Bachelor and Master's Degree in Engineering Industrial Management from the University of Rhode Island. He was a Program Manager for General Dyanmics Electric Boat Division in Groton, CT, building nuclear submarines and test plants for 42 years, retiring in the early 1990's.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Westerly where he served as a former superintendent of Sunday School program for over 25 years, an Adult Bible Study teacher for many years, the men's painting group and the Avondale Chapel Committee. In later years, he attended Dunn Corners Community Church, along with Avondale Chapel every summer, where he was the unofficial greeter. Norman was a 74 year life member of the Westerly Volunteer Fire Department – Rhode Island Ones. He was active for many years as a Boy Scout volunteer teaching merit badge courses and sitting on advancement board of reviews for many years. Norman had a lifelong interest in Archeology and Biblical Archeology. He was a devoted wildlife and environmental conservationist, a gardener and one of the last WWII survivors of the 10th Mountain Division Association in Rhode Island.
Norman is survived by four children, Jeffrey W. Steadman (Alisa), Bristol, Timothy Y. Steadman, Wareham, MA, Cynthia C. Steadman Crandall (John), Charlestown, and Andrew M. Steadman, Bristol, five grandchildren, Graham S. Lombardo (Rebecca), Matthew P. Lombardo (Jaclyn Sousa), Charles Andrew "Drew" Lombardo (Stacey), Hannah W. Lombardo Lusk (David) and Jacob W. Steadman, Five great grandchildren, Charlie, Emma, Olivia, Thomas and Zoey. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Ann D. Steadman Lombardo (Charles T., III), a sister, Isabelle Kenyon (Cyril) and two brothers, Roland Steadman (Grace) and Ralph E. Steadman, Jr.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potter Animal Rescue League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or online at www.potterleague.org
For online condolences, shared memories, information go to www.buckler-johnston.com