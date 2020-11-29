1/1
Norman Ward
Norman Ward, Louisville, Ky. passed November 18, 2020 at 85yrs. Old.
He was born in Westerly, RI to parents John and Anna Ward. He was predeceased by Dorothy Rewick (sister) and John Jr., William, James, Richard, Robert (brothers) and Ryan Trick (grandson). He is survived by Barbara (wife), Norman and Steven Ward (sons), Bill Johnson and Sharon Mercke (stepchildren). His Grandchildren are Tyler and Heather Trick and Wesley and Megan Johnson.
Norman had a long career with General Dynamics Electric Boat. He loved to go sailing and became an avid golfer in his retirement. He was a member of Watkins Methodist Church. His devout faith was shown in his character and generosity to others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Norman Ward was, in my experience, a generous hearted and very kind man. He was special and will remain so in my memory of him.
Holly Jermar
Friend
