Onorina (Bevacqua) Guido, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on August 22, 2020 at the age of 76. She was the wife of the late Luigi Guido.
Born in Flavetto, Calabria Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alfredo and Emilia Bevacqua.
Onorina worked as a certified nurse's aide at The Westerly Hospital for years and was devoted to her family who will miss her greatly.
She leaves behind her three children, Francesco Guido of Westerly, Rita Guido of Quincy, MA and Emily Gueltzow and husband James, also of Westerly; and her grandson Emilio Guido of Boston, MA.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com