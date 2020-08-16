1/
Pamela C. Gavitt
Pamela C. Gavitt, of Avery Lane, N. Stonington, passed away at L&M Hospital in New London on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 69.

Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Marjorie Gavitt.

Pamela worked as a server for Mohegan Sun Casino for many years. She was a passionate animal lover. Her family was most important to her.

She leaves her son Shane Fiore and daughter Shilo R. Noon, both of N. Stonington; and one grandchild Chace Fiore. Pamela was predeceased by her brother Richard Gavitt, Jr.

All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 17, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Pam's passing...a sweet childhood friend from the Village. Pam always greeted everyone with a beautiful smile and a warm hello and a twinkle in her eyes. Rest in peace, sweet lady....
Our thoughts and prayers are with Shane and Chace and Shilo.
Linda Congdon Costanza
Friend
August 17, 2020
RIP PAM My thoughts and prayers are with your family! You will be missed at Mohegan Sun! God bless.
Suzi
Coworker
