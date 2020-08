Pamela C. Gavitt, of Avery Lane, N. Stonington, passed away at L&M Hospital in New London on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 69.Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Marjorie Gavitt.Pamela worked as a server for Mohegan Sun Casino for many years. She was a passionate animal lover. Her family was most important to her.She leaves her son Shane Fiore and daughter Shilo R. Noon, both of N. Stonington; and one grandchild Chace Fiore. Pamela was predeceased by her brother Richard Gavitt, Jr.All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.