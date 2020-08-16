Pamela C. Gavitt, of Avery Lane, N. Stonington, passed away at L&M Hospital in New London on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 69.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Marjorie Gavitt.
Pamela worked as a server for Mohegan Sun Casino for many years. She was a passionate animal lover. Her family was most important to her.
She leaves her son Shane Fiore and daughter Shilo R. Noon, both of N. Stonington; and one grandchild Chace Fiore. Pamela was predeceased by her brother Richard Gavitt, Jr.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.