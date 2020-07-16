Pamela J (Ferland) Boumenot passed away Friday, July 10th from breast cancer in Bremerton, WA. Pam was born in East Hartford, CT. to the late Raymond and Katherine (Crowell) Ferland. Formally from Charleston, Rhode Island Pam moved with her family to Bremerton in 2004. She worked as a bartender and then waitress at the Wilcox Tavern in Charleston RI for many years. She then worked in the cash office at Walmart in Westerly. After moving to Bremerton Pam found a family of friends at Safeway where she was a grocery checker for the last 7 years. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Beppo (Joe) Boumenot III, children Julie (Boumenot) Champagne of Groton, CT, Beppo J Boumenot IV of Westerly, Shawn Ferland and Marina, Ryan, and daughter Chelsea all in Washington. Pam is also survived by her brother Scott Ferland and wife Amy of Palm Harbor, Florida, her cousin Raymond Mott of Charlestown, RI, as well as her sister-in-law Nancy Smith and husband David of Londonderry, NH. Along with several nieces and nephews and five grandchildren. Pam was a wonderful friend to all who knew her and will be remembered well for her wit and humor. Words can not describe the loss our family will endure. A memorial will be held for Pam in the future in Westerly, RI and in Bremerton, WA.

