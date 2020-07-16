1/1
Pamela J. (Ferland) Boumenot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela J (Ferland) Boumenot passed away Friday, July 10th from breast cancer in Bremerton, WA. Pam was born in East Hartford, CT. to the late Raymond and Katherine (Crowell) Ferland. Formally from Charleston, Rhode Island Pam moved with her family to Bremerton in 2004. She worked as a bartender and then waitress at the Wilcox Tavern in Charleston RI for many years. She then worked in the cash office at Walmart in Westerly. After moving to Bremerton Pam found a family of friends at Safeway where she was a grocery checker for the last 7 years. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Beppo (Joe) Boumenot III, children Julie (Boumenot) Champagne of Groton, CT, Beppo J Boumenot IV of Westerly, Shawn Ferland and Marina, Ryan, and daughter Chelsea all in Washington. Pam is also survived by her brother Scott Ferland and wife Amy of Palm Harbor, Florida, her cousin Raymond Mott of Charlestown, RI, as well as her sister-in-law Nancy Smith and husband David of Londonderry, NH. Along with several nieces and nephews and five grandchildren. Pam was a wonderful friend to all who knew her and will be remembered well for her wit and humor. Words can not describe the loss our family will endure. A memorial will be held for Pam in the future in Westerly, RI and in Bremerton, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss that's a beautiful picture of Pam
George A Rogers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved