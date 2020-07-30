Pasquale Capalbo, 91, beloved husband of Giorgetta (Abbruzzese) Capalbo for 62 years, of Wildflower Drive, Westerly, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born in Acri, Italy, he was the eldest son of the late Cosmo and Maria Capalbo.
Pasquale worked at Wyman Gordon in Groton, CT for 35 years until his retirement. His passions in life were gardening, landscaping and playing the accordion but most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his devoted wife, Pasquale leaves five children, Mary Capalbo, Domenic Capalbo, Rose Fusaro and husband Eric, Christina Capalbo and Anthony Capalbo and wife Nicole; and three grandchildren, Anthony Fusaro, and Grace and Emma Capalbo. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Salvatore Capalbo, Annunziata Morrone (Acri, Italy), Yolanda Pagliusi, Sandra Dodge, Rose Muntimuri, Carmela Anderson and Margaret Turner and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Capalbo was predeceased by four siblings, Frank, Anthony and Joseph Capalbo and Assunta Sposato.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly on Saturday at 10am. Burial will be private.