Pasquale Fusaro, beloved husband of Virginia (Ferraro) Fusaro, of John Street, Westerly, passed away at L&M Hospital in New London on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born in Acri, Italy, he was the son of the late Gennaro and Julia Fusaro.
Pasquale worked as an assembler for Wyman & Gordon for many years until his retirement. He was a devoted communicant of St. Pius X Church and a former member of the Hilltop Social Club. Pasquale enjoyed gardening and making homemade wine. He loved to take long walks and liked to play cards and Bocce Ball with his friends. Most important to him was spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his loving wife Virginia, he leaves his son Gennaro Fusaro and wife Lina of Westerly; five siblings, Giuseppe Fusaro (Maria), Giovanni Fusaro (Elvira), Ettore Fusaro (Emilia) and Elvira DePiro (Ralph), all of Westerly and Maria Turano (Pasquale) of Lyndhurst, NJ; two cherished grandchildren, Emily and Luca; and several nieces and nephews. Pasquale was predeceased by his sister Rosa Fusaro, and two brothers, Angelo and Vincenzo Fusaro.
With respect to public gathering restrictions, Pasquale's funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 28, 2020