Pasquale J. "Pat" Cimalore
Pasquale J. "Pat" Cimalore, beloved husband of 59 years to Leila (Turberville) Cimalore, of Benefit Street, Westerly, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 88.
Born in Westerly, RI he was the son of the late Joseph and Christine Cimalore.
In addition to his wife Leila, he leaves behind his 3 children, Judy (Bob)Rapoza of Ashaway, Patricia (John) Provost of Wolcott, Co and John (Tom) Cimalore of Westerly; 3 siblings, Rose Laudone, Susie Williams both of Bradford and Thomas Cimalore of Westerly; his grandchildren Marc (Jill) Rapoza, Katherine Poplaski; his 5 great-grandsons Kody, Kasey, Jack, Sam and Henry all of Ashaway and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Louis, Nunzio and Joseph, his sister Mary Engel, and his 2 nephews, Thomas and James Cimalore.
Pat worked for the Town of Westerly before he became a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Following his retirement, he kept busy working at E-Z Midway Liquors.
He was a member of the Westerly Fire Department serving for over 50 years. He enjoyed his morning coffee at the Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post #8955 as well as playing cards and bocce ball at the Bocce Club.
Pat was an outstanding athlete who had excelled in both baseball and football in his earlier years and was on his way to becoming a NY Yankee before he was drafted by the US Army where he served honorably in the Korean War.
He loved coaching both Pee Wee Football and Little League baseball. He umpired for the Westerly Men's and Women's Softball League for many years. Pat enjoyed working in his garden but most of all he loved his family and was the happiest when he was surrounded by them. He will be dearly missed.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
