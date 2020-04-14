|
Patrica A. (Lyons) O'Connor, 66, of Westerly, passed away suddenly at home on April 6th, 2020. Patricia was born in Queens, NY to the late Leo "Buzzy" Lyons and Margaret "Margie" (Ney) Lyons on October 28th, 1953.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. She will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband, John J. O'Connor, of Westerly. She will also be deeply missed by her two children, Peter Sorbera and Joyce O'Connor of Westerly; her two loving grandchildren whom she adored, Nicholas J. O'Connor and Ashlynn O'Connor. She will also be greatly missed by her sisters, Lynn McKinney and her husband, Daniel, of Spring Hill, FL, Margaret McFadden and her husband, Gerry, of Easton, PA; and her brother Charles Lyons and his wife, Diane, of Westerly. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Margaret Lyons and her brothers Leo and James Lyons.
As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of RI quarantine orders, there will be no calling hours or public service. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 14, 2020