Patricia Ann Coon, 84, of Smithfield and formerly of Ashaway, passed away peacefully at Cortland Place in Greenville, RI on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick M. Coon.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Hazel Ballata.
Patricia was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church who enjoyed bowling and golfing with her late husband.
She will be dearly missed by her three children, Lawrence F. Coon and wife Diane of St. Augustine, FL, Jeffrey M. Coon and wife Linda of Smithfield, and Peggy L. Coon of Westerly. She also leaves seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Winsor, Josephine Clary, and Mary Pearce; brothers, Salvatore, Jr., Joseph and Natale Ballata; and great grandson Enzo Iacuele.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale West Bay, Brookdale Smithfield, & Cortland Place. Also Beacon Hospice for all their wonderful care.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church 69 Main St., Ashaway on Monday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral to church. Burial will follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 6, 2019