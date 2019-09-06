The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
69 Main St.
Ashaway, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Coon Obituary
Patricia Ann Coon, 84, of Smithfield and formerly of Ashaway, passed away peacefully at Cortland Place in Greenville, RI on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick M. Coon.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Hazel Ballata.
Patricia was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church who enjoyed bowling and golfing with her late husband.
She will be dearly missed by her three children, Lawrence F. Coon and wife Diane of St. Augustine, FL, Jeffrey M. Coon and wife Linda of Smithfield, and Peggy L. Coon of Westerly. She also leaves seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Winsor, Josephine Clary, and Mary Pearce; brothers, Salvatore, Jr., Joseph and Natale Ballata; and great grandson Enzo Iacuele.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale West Bay, Brookdale Smithfield, & Cortland Place. Also Beacon Hospice for all their wonderful care.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church 69 Main St., Ashaway on Monday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral to church. Burial will follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Ashaway. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the ()
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now