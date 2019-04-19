Patricia Ann (Smith) Millar, of Richmond, Rhode Island succumbed to Parkinson's dementia on April 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard Ira Millar for 60 years and daughter of the late Earl and Eleanor Creveling (House) Smith.

Patty's family and her many activities, interests and seasons wove together a tapestry depicting a full, rich life.

During her early adult years, she married "Dick" and then raised their four children while at the same time going to college at URI. She earned her undergraduate degree in home economics and later earned a Master's. During this season, she also led a 4-H club and encouraged all four children to pursue their interests.

As the kids grew, she began her second profession as a Cooperative Extension home economist. Her career spanned the time of transition for the scope of cooperative extension activities. She began by providing training in food and nutrition, home health, clothing care and the like and, by the time she retired in 1994, was teaching women how to start and run their own personal businesses, and publishing research related to the development of effective cooperative extension programs for a changing demographic.

Throughout her life, Patty was a tireless servant in her community. She gave her time to the Richmond Historical Society, the Richmond Grange, St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church Women, the Arbutus Garden Club, and in later years, the Clark Memorial Library where the historical society archives are housed. Patty enjoyed many creative hobbies including sewing, rug hooking, quilting, cooking and gardening. Each of her grandchildren have a handmade Christmas stocking that she lovingly cross-stitched.

Together, Patty and Dick explored the world after they retired. They visited every continent including Antarctica but she was always happy to return home to Richmond, to her creative pursuits, her gardens and her cat.

In addition to her husband, Patty is survived by her four children: Dana K. Millar, (Gwynne); Narda L. Butler (Jay); Leah M. Arsenault (Joe); and Lorna J. Persson, (Steven); her grandchildren Jessica (Daniel), Zan, Ali, Becky, Vanya, Courtney, Chelsea, Kayleigh, Caleb, Pelle, Karly (Ryan), Solveig, and Cameron; and her great-grandchildren: Reuben, Benji, Evie and Felix.

On Monday, April 29, 2019, the family will receive guests in the St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church fellowship hall from 2 - 3:30 P.M (63 Canonchet Rd, Hope Valley). A service will be held at 4:00 P.M. A celebration of life will follow at Richmond Country Club at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond Historical Society, St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church or the Arbutus Garden Club.