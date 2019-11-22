The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Host) Cline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Host) Cline Obituary
Patricia (Host) Cline, of Charlestown, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late Richard Cline.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Svea Host.
Patricia enjoyed walking and traveling. She loved to entertain her family and go sailing with lifelong friends, George and Joy Smith, and her twin sister Phyllis Clachrie.
She leaves behind her three children, Randolph Cline of Ellington, CT, Patricia Rhodes of Charlestown, and Rebecca Champlin of Westerly; two sisters Victoria Henson of Moorpark, CA and Sylvia Case of Chandler, AZ; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her son Theodore Cline; and eight siblings.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday from 10:30–11am, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -