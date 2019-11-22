|
Patricia (Host) Cline, of Charlestown, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late Richard Cline.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Svea Host.
Patricia enjoyed walking and traveling. She loved to entertain her family and go sailing with lifelong friends, George and Joy Smith, and her twin sister Phyllis Clachrie.
She leaves behind her three children, Randolph Cline of Ellington, CT, Patricia Rhodes of Charlestown, and Rebecca Champlin of Westerly; two sisters Victoria Henson of Moorpark, CA and Sylvia Case of Chandler, AZ; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her son Theodore Cline; and eight siblings.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday from 10:30–11am, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11am in the funeral home. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019