Patricia D. Chipperfield, 81, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard F. Chipperfield, her high school sweetheart, and together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Patricia was raised in Mystic, CT and attended Stonington High School graduating in 1956. She then attended Bryant College where she received her secretarial degree. After raising four children, Patricia worked at the Westerly Public Library for 27 years. Pat enjoyed bowling, beaching, reading and especially watching her grandchildren grow up. Family and friends will most remember her beautiful smile and sunny disposition.
In addition to her husband Richard, Patricia is survived by her children Pamela Stefanski (Pete), Wendy Ritchotte (Glen), Scott Chipperfield (Kim) and Timothy Chipperfield (Tracy); her grandchildren Kaitlyn Ware, Julie Stefanski, Allison Stefanski, Daniel Ritchotte, Samantha Zoglio and Heather Chipperfield; four great-grandchildren; and her brother James F. Donahue, Jr. She was preceded by her infant daughter Julie Chipperfield and her parents James and Eleanor Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's memory to The Royal Westerly Nursing Home, Activities/Recreation Fund. Address as follows:
Royal Westerly
Attention: Activities Fund
79 Beach Street
Westerly, RI 02891
All services will be private.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
