Patricia D. (Kent) Haberek, 80, of Moss Street, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is now together again with her beloved husband, the late Edward R. Haberek, Sr. who predeceased her on September 21, 2011.

Born in Montreal, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Kent.

Patricia worked as a Quality Control Source Inspector for Wyman-Gordon for many years until her retirement. She especially enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for the unconditional love she gave to family and friends.

She leaves behind her son Edward R. Haberek, Jr., PhD. of Northeast, MD; her two cherished granddaughters, Nicole and Olivia Haberek; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Haberek was predeceased by three siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, March 30 at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells St Westerly RI 02891, Attn: Nick Stahl, in Patricia's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary