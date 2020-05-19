Patricia Iola Tartaglione Grande, a long time resident of Westerly, RI passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. She would have been 77 on June 4.
Grande was the daughter of the late Iola Tartaglione and the late Ralph Tartaglione of Hamden, CT. She was the sister of Ralph Tartaglione, Jr. of Reston, VA. She was a graduate of Hamden High School and Southern Connecticut University. She had a master's degree in special education and taught in the Groton, CT school system for many years. Pat moved to Westerly when her former husband, the late Carlo H. Grande II, a local New Haven, CT sportscaster at Channel 8, WNHC TV bought WERI radio.
A past president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Pat was the second female business owner elected as chair of the chamber board. Pat loved Westerly. She put her heart and soul into the Westerly community through her business and volunteer work. She had the unique gift of making everyone feel appreciated, welcomed and like family. Grande ran the Grandview B&B for over 25 years. She was known for her kindness, warmth and genuine hospitality. She was active in a number of organizations, including the Westerly Track Club, the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, where she served as a trustee. Grande was also an accomplished athlete who believed in the power of exercise to improve health who ran, played tennis and just last year competed in the Power Walking category at the 2019 National Senior Games in New Mexico.
In a 2019 interview just before she headed to Albuquerque to compete, Grande said she had a simple philosophy; "Be the best we can be for as long as we can."
The will be a private internment for immediate family. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association - https://www.apdaparkinson.org.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Grande was the daughter of the late Iola Tartaglione and the late Ralph Tartaglione of Hamden, CT. She was the sister of Ralph Tartaglione, Jr. of Reston, VA. She was a graduate of Hamden High School and Southern Connecticut University. She had a master's degree in special education and taught in the Groton, CT school system for many years. Pat moved to Westerly when her former husband, the late Carlo H. Grande II, a local New Haven, CT sportscaster at Channel 8, WNHC TV bought WERI radio.
A past president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Pat was the second female business owner elected as chair of the chamber board. Pat loved Westerly. She put her heart and soul into the Westerly community through her business and volunteer work. She had the unique gift of making everyone feel appreciated, welcomed and like family. Grande ran the Grandview B&B for over 25 years. She was known for her kindness, warmth and genuine hospitality. She was active in a number of organizations, including the Westerly Track Club, the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, where she served as a trustee. Grande was also an accomplished athlete who believed in the power of exercise to improve health who ran, played tennis and just last year competed in the Power Walking category at the 2019 National Senior Games in New Mexico.
In a 2019 interview just before she headed to Albuquerque to compete, Grande said she had a simple philosophy; "Be the best we can be for as long as we can."
The will be a private internment for immediate family. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association - https://www.apdaparkinson.org.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2020.