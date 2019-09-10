The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patricia L. "Trish" (Alessandro) Thornton

Patricia L. "Trish" (Alessandro) Thornton, beloved wife of Michael R. Thornton, of Shumankanuc Hill Road, Charlestown, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was 53.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late James and Marilyn Cunningham.
Trish worked as a CNA at the Westerly Health Center for many years and she enjoyed crafting and making jewelry.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter Michaeleen S. Thornton of Charlestown; two stepsons, Michael R. Thornton, II of Westerly and Joshua R. Thornton of Wood River Junction. She is also survived by her sister Sharon "Kelly" Alessandro of Providence; six grandchildren; and her cherished Boston Terrier, Landon.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral Service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
