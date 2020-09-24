Patricia M. Moore of Westerly, RI died on September 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold Q. Moore and Dorothy West Moore.
Trish grew up in Stonington, CT and Westerly. She lived in New York City as a young adult while working for the National Football League. After leaving New York, she lived in Derry, New Hampshire for a few years before returning to Westerly. She was a licensed real estate agent. As a member of the congregation of St. Clare Catholic Church in Misquamicut, she served on the altar and taught CCD classes.
Trish loved all animals especially dogs. Over the years she provided a home for numerous Yorkies as well as a Great Dane and several cats. Her last Yorky, Little Nell, and her cat, Cleo, survive her.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, the Honorable Patricia D. Moore; her nieces and nephews, Candace Davis Sanford (Thomas), Dorothy Davis Singer, Charles Edward Davis (Katherine), David Christopher Moore (Bonnie), Gillian Moore Crawford (Douglas), Matthew James Moore (Jolie) and 9 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Moore Davis and her brother, Charles J. Moore, Esq.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 am at the Church of St. Clare, 62 Crandall Ave., Misquamicut. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah. www.bestfriends.org.
Best Friends is an animal sanctuary and no kill shelter.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com