Paul "Cowboy" Collins, III, 78, a resident of North Stonington for forty-eight years, died March 31, 2020 unexpectedly, at home.
Born and raised in Norwich, CT he was the son of the late Paul Collins Jr. and Esther (O'Mara) Collins. He attended local schools and was a graduate of NFA class of 1959.
Paul had a strong work ethic and was a proud Teamster since 1970.
He loved to travel, especially to South Dakota, Minnesota and Florida to name a few. Paul enjoyed working in his yard, baseball and bowling, trips to the casino, lottery tickets and weekly card games.
His family will miss him deeply remembering him as a devoted father, grandfather, uncle, brother and a good friend to all.
He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Marquand) Collins in 2005, who was the love of his life.
He is survived by his four cherished daughters, Sherry Brown and her husband, Matt, Christine Bourque and her husband, Rich, Denise Lamphere and husband, Jeff (predeceased) and Pauline Caswell and her husband, Paul and his daughter by choice, Beth Weeks; a brother, Richard Collins and his wife, Sheridan; nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Sharon Burdick and his canine, Molly.
Services for Paul will be postponed and announced at a later date.
Cowboy never met a stranger and was a legend to all. Living his life to the fullest and having no regrets. His greatest pride was his girls and the values he instilled in them.
Please consider a donation in his memory to any number of Native American Heritage organizations of your choice.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 4, 2020