Paul D. Smith

Paul D. Smith Obituary
Paul D. Smith, 43, of Wood River Junction, passed away at Kent County Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the beloved son of Penny Randazzo of W. Kingston and the late David A. Smith.
Paul worked as a self-employed mechanic and he enjoyed playing the guitar.
He leaves behind his mother Penny; his sister Christine Burdett and her husband Scott of Wood River Junction; two nephews, Jason Crandall and Ryan Whitford and a niece Ashley Crandall; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 322 Church St., Alton on Friday at 11am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from June 3 to June 4, 2019
