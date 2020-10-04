Paul Eugene Meyer, 87, of Westerly passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Joan Redden Meyer.
He was born in Flushing, Queens, New York, to Joseph and Alice Meyer. Paul moved to Westerly as a young child. He attended Immaculate Conception School and Westerly High School (1951) where he served as senior class president. He received his engineering degree from Yale University in 1955 and began a 37-year career at Pratt and Whitney right out of college. He was a Designated Engineering Representative of the Federal Aviation Administration both at Pratt and at his own consulting business, which he ran for many years after his retirement.
Paul and Joan married in 1959 at Holy Name church in Springfield, MA. Together they raised five boys in Vernon, Connecticut, happily spending summers in Westerly. He was active in the Boy Scouts after having attained the rank of Eagle Scout during high school. Paul served as Pack Leader while his sons were Scouts. At various times in his life, Paul was a dedicated track and field weight-man, an avid boater and fisherman, and a graceful skier; he shared his love of these activities with family and friends for decades.
Paul was an active and willing volunteer in all the endeavors he took up during his retirement. This included being a parishioner and lector at St. Clare Church and taking an advisory role in the reconstruction of the Cabanas on behalf of the Watch Hill Yacht Club Cabana Group. He was perhaps most proud of the work of the Westerly Land Trust, where he served as a Board Member and supported its Coffee & Clearing Club.
In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Thomas and Wendy Meyer of Old Lyme, CT; Kevin and Julie Meyer of Simsbury, CT; Christopher and Katherine Meyer of Tolland, CT; Jim and Leah Meyer of Middletown, CT; and Peter and Ann Meyer of Shrewsbury, MA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Jay Meyer (and his wife Caitlin), Annie Wadsworth (and her husband Blake), Ted, Jackie, and Ellen Meyer; Katia, Julia, and Laura Meyer; Veronica and Eric Meyer; William, Joseph, and Rebecca Meyer; his great-granddaughter Lydia Joan Wadsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves his four siblings: Joan Shea of Pawcatuck (and her husband Charles Shea); Barbara Pierce of Bradford (and her husband Martin Pierce); Peter Meyer of Westerly (and his wife Dorinne Meyer); and Dr. Kathleen Meyer of Westerly and West Springfield, MA.
Paul spent a lifetime enjoying the natural beauty of Westerly and liked nothing more than to share his love of the beach with his children and grandchildren. One of his favorite sayings was "Oogala beach!" which roughly translates to "Let's hit the beach!".
The family would like to thank Care at Home, LLC and HopeHealth Hospice for their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, October 7 at St. Clare Church, 4 Saint Clare Way, Westerly, RI. The burial is private.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to The Westerly Land Trust, P.O. Box 601, Westerly, RI 02891 or St. Clare Church. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com