1/1
Paul J. Mitchell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Mitchell, Jr., 75, beloved husband of Sandra M. (Peckham) Mitchell, of North Stonington, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly at 10am on Monday, July 13, 2020. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Paul's memory to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfoundation.org/donate. For the full obituary please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved