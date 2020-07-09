Paul J. Mitchell, Jr., 75, beloved husband of Sandra M. (Peckham) Mitchell, of North Stonington, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly at 10am on Monday, July 13, 2020. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Paul's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidneyfoundation.org/donate.
For the full obituary please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com