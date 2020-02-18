|
|
Paula Marie (Foberg) Morrone, 73, of Westerly R.I. died peacefully amongst family on February 17th, 2020.
Paula grew up in Stonington, CT, but resided in Westerly with her husband of 53 years, A. Vero Morrone and her six children; Aaron (Nancy), Kevin (Michelle), Susan (Edward), Bryan (Antonietta), Steven, and Britton (Tami). Her most prized possessions were her fourteen grandchildren, Andrea, Julianna, Alisa, Matthew, Emily, Benjamin, Caitlin, Marcus, Jack, Sydney, Aidan, Drew, Max, and Nico. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Winifred Foberg, her sister Linda Schackner, and her in-laws, Vero and Helen (Kiesik) Morrone. Paula lived a happy and blessed life full of friends and family.
In her early years, Paula graduated from Stonington High School in 1964 as recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, captain of the cheerleading squad, basketball team, badminton team, and twirling team; to name a few of her many extracurriculars and talents. Her shining personality made an impact on many, and blessed her with cherished lifelong friends. It was her senior year that she met the love of her life, and began her journey with Vero and her six beloved children.
Paula was an optimist with an amazing sense of humor. She demonstrated her commitment to the church and the Blessed Virgin Mary by attending mass daily, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick, and praying the Rosary with her prayer group of 30 years. She loved spending time outdoors, especially with her grandchildren, gardening, boating, and taking walks to pray the Rosary. She always put others first, whether they be friends, family or strangers. Many know and remember her from her active presence in the community, volunteering for Red Cross, being a member of the Westerly Yacht Club and Calabrese Society, and always giving her competitors a run for their money in her Bridge and Pitch leagues. Paula attended every one of her kids' and grandkids' sporting events, always being their biggest fan. Paula's wit, humble character, faith, and love will be carried on by everyone who has crossed her path. In the end, she put her family and friends first so they could celebrate her life, faith, and impact as a wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fresh Air Fund at freshair.org, an organization that brought Vero and Paula their seventh child, Serena; a relationship that began many years ago and still holds strong to this day.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 3-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home,59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020