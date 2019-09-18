|
|
Pauline D. (Daland) Tillinghast, 86, of Norwich-Westerly Road North Stonington, died peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. Tillinghast SR.
Born in Westerly, RI on December 17, 1932 she was the daughter of the late George S. and Ruth A. (Ellis) Daland Hunt.
Pauline attended Ashaway Elementary School and graduated from Westerly High School with the class of 1950. She later went on to attend Thaphagen School of Fashion in New York in 1951 and in recent years enjoyed taking classes through the Mystic Art Assoc.
A true Christian Pauline was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of North Stonington for over 50 years where she served on the Missionary Board and World Vision. She also volunteered in the library of the North Stonington Christian Academy where she was fondly known as Mrs. T.
Pauline home was always open to anyone who needed a warm meal and roof over their head and hosted Fresh Air children from the City for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her children; Louise P. Tillinghast of Providence, RI, Laura Brimlow and her husband David of Pensacola, FL, Lawrence "Chip" Tillinghast and his wife Angelina of North Stonington, CT and Andrew P. Tillinghast and his companion Melody Aubin of New London, CT. She was the loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. She also leaves her brother George S. Daland of Warwick and her two sisters, Grace Kneaskern of TN and Thelma Payne of Westerly, RI.
The Tillinghast family will greet relatives and friends on Friday September 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 Am at the Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 146 Pendleton Hill Road, North Stonington, CT. People attending the services are asked to wear bright colored clothing in memory of Pauline.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 18, 2019