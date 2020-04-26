|
Pearl P. Tapley Passed away at home 3/12/2020. She was born in Methuen MA on 12/18/1925 to Sam Parry and Vera C. Parry. Predeceased by her brother Edward Parry W.W.II and her sister Vera Glynn. She married Robert L. Tapley and was blessed with 4 children. Karen S.Cofoni, Edward L. Tapley, Raymond J. Tapley; deceased, and Sheila Fravesi. She was the loving Grandmother to Marika Heughins, Chrstopher Cofoni, Joshua Tapley and Debora Fravesi and a Greatgrandmother to 10. Pearl had the honor to serve as Grand Worthy Advisor for Rainbow Girls of R.I. and to be a member of Grace Methodist Church in Westerly. Services will be held when it is possible. Internment will be private. Donations may be made in her name to Grace Methodist Church Park Ave. Westerly R.I.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 26, 2020