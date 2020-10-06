Peter G. Turano Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 4, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lucy Turano. He was the son of the late Peter Sr. and Teresa Turano.
Peter was a proud Navy Veteran who served during WWII. He worked for Narragansett Electric as a field engineer his entire career. He spoke often of all the fond memories of his job and of his former co-workers whom he made lifelong friends with. He was a communicate of Immaculate Conception Church and Our Lady of Victory Church.
Most important in life to Peter was the love for his family. He was a loving husband and father. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his wife and children.
He enjoyed growing up and spending time at the shore from his youth to his final days. He also enjoyed golfing, salt water fishing, playing cards at the Bocce club and being with friends having coffee.
He is survived by his children, Peter Turano III and companion Janet Martone, Lynne Turano and fiancé Bob Froncillo and Kenneth Turano. He also leaves behind his 2 sisters, Rita Nason and Patty McNeill. Peter was predeceased by his brother Joseph Turano and his sisters, Jackie Panceira, Margaret Trebisacci and Katie Turano who passed away as a child.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Elms Chestnut Cottage for their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly at 10am on Thursday, Oct. 8. Visiting hours are omitted. Burial will be private.