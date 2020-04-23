|
Peter J. Gaccione, of White Rock Rd., Pawcatuck, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 42.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late James and Barbara Gaccione, and stepson to the late Leon Cassidy.
Peter worked in maintenance for Myer's Northeast Property Group. He enjoyed cooking and target shooting. Peter had a wide circle of friends who knew him for his sense of humor and big heart, and for always being there when you needed him. He had a passion for motorcycles and he loved to ride his Harley.
He will be dearly missed by his partner Katie Main and stepson Christopher Diani, both of Pawcatuck; six siblings, Rebecca Mandes of Pawcatuck, Jimmy Gaccione, Wonda Gaccione, Jamie Classey, and Jay Gaccione all of Westerly and Tracy Arruda of Orlando, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced in the future. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
"See ya later!"
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 23, 2020