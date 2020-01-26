The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Peter M. Smerkar


1955 - 2020
Peter M. Smerkar Obituary
Peter M. Smerkar, 64 of Bradford, RI died peacefully on January 22, 2020.
Born in Warwick, RI on February 11, 1955 he was the son of the late Frank D. and Anna Pierce (Rathbun) Smerkar.
Peter was employed as a purchasing agent for General Dynamics in Groton, CT for over 35 years. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart University. He was an avid motorcycle fan.
He leaves his brother, John Smerkar of Exeter, RI, and his nieces and nephews, John Smerkar Jr., Christine Smerkar-Lannon, Elizabeth Smerkar and Nicholas J. Smerkar Jr. Peter is pre-deceased by his brothers Nicholas J. Smerkar and Frank Smerkar.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted and funeral service and burial will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
