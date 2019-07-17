|
Philip Henry Corey, 66, of Rockville, RI passed away on July 14, 2019. Philip was born on January 19, 1953. He was the son of the late William and Anna Corey. He was the one of twelve siblings.
Philip was a long time caretaker of a ranch before moving back to RI. He was a member of The Bradford Social Club.
He is survived by: his 2 siblings, Margaret Brady and Gerry Baton, both of RI; his 5 children, Philip Corey of North Carolina, Tinamarie Bailey of Rhode Island, Michael Corey, Matthew Corey and Jonathan Corey, all of Connecticut; his 5 grandsons, Dion, Braiden, Philip, Joshua, and Brayden; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services and burial will be private
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019