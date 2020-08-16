Phoebe Grace (Main) Smith, 91, of Ashaway, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert Smith. Born on November 20, 1928 in Mystic, CT, she was the daughter of the late Alfred E. and Phebe M. Main.
Phoebe was an amazing cook and chef, working for many years for the Seaman's Inn Mystic. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially desserts like apple pie and blueberry cupcakes along with other tasty treats. Gardening was a passion of hers focusing on growing African Violets and numerous other flowers. She loved all animals from pets to wildlife. And in her later years, she never passed up the opportunity to play Bingo at The Westerly Senior Center. Phoebe had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with her coworkers and friends. Most importantly, she was so grateful for the help she received from her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her children Timothy Schandera, Linda Cushing and her husband Paul, Phyllis Wagner and Alice Hummel; 5 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Florence Smith and 3 brothers, along with sons-in-law Rudy Wagner and Wayne Hummel.
A graveside service will be held at 12pm (noon) on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Westerly Senior Citizens Center, 39 State St., Westerly, RI 02891.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements.