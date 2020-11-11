Phyllis Margaret (Steele) Sutton of Mystic, CT has gone to her eternal rest after a lengthy illness on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.

Born on September 16, 1934 to Philip and Margaret Steele. She attended Broadway School and was a 1952 graduate of Stonington High School and was the oldest of seven children. Phyllis was predeceased by her sister, Maureen and brothers, James, Richard, Donald and William. She leaves behind her brother, Edward of Pawcatuck.

Phyllis was married for fifty-four years to her beloved husband, Gene, who passed in 2012. In addition to her brother, she is survived by her four children, Stacy (Dan) of Dover, NH, Gregory of Mystic, Phillip (Kathy) of The Villages, FL. and Steven (Paula) of Stonington, CT.; her grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Preston, Emma, Lindsey, Madison, David and Corey and great-grandchildren, Evan and Ethan. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Mystic. She was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Patrick Church working for several years as a parish secretary. She was a member of the church choir and the Daughters of Isabella. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her large extended family.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, November 13th 10:00am at Saint Patrick Church 32 East Main St. Mystic. Her burial will follow the mass at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic. Calling hours will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Church.

The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Phyllis's arrangements.



