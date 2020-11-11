1/1
Phyllis Margaret (Steele) Sutton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Margaret (Steele) Sutton of Mystic, CT has gone to her eternal rest after a lengthy illness on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.
Born on September 16, 1934 to Philip and Margaret Steele. She attended Broadway School and was a 1952 graduate of Stonington High School and was the oldest of seven children. Phyllis was predeceased by her sister, Maureen and brothers, James, Richard, Donald and William. She leaves behind her brother, Edward of Pawcatuck.
Phyllis was married for fifty-four years to her beloved husband, Gene, who passed in 2012. In addition to her brother, she is survived by her four children, Stacy (Dan) of Dover, NH, Gregory of Mystic, Phillip (Kathy) of The Villages, FL. and Steven (Paula) of Stonington, CT.; her grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Preston, Emma, Lindsey, Madison, David and Corey and great-grandchildren, Evan and Ethan. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Mystic. She was an active and faithful parishioner of St. Patrick Church working for several years as a parish secretary. She was a member of the church choir and the Daughters of Isabella. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her large extended family.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, November 13th 10:00am at Saint Patrick Church 32 East Main St. Mystic. Her burial will follow the mass at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic. Calling hours will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Church.
The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Phyllis's arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Burial
St. Patrick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Dear Sutton children, Your Mom was beloved. I loved your Dad, too. I am so glad you were my students! Stacy babysat for my kids. Choir was an integral part of our lives. We were very blessed that Stacy & your Mom & Dad were members! I loved picking Phyllis up for rehearsal every TU.
even when she said she didn’t want to go, after Gene went to heaven. I loved bringing her Communion on Sundays. I really appreciated her friendship.
I’m so glad I saw her on her birthday in September. I will miss her.
Love, Kathi Clark

Kathleen Clark
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved