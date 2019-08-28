|
|
Priscilla A. (Larkin) Wolfe, formerly of Knight St, Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at the Westerly Hospital on August 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband James W. Wolfe, Sr. her daughter, Tanya D. (Wolfe) Pont and her brother, Stanley H. Larkin.
Born and raised in the Tomaquag Valley. She was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Elva A. (Crandall) Larkin. She was a member of the first graduating class of Chariho Regional High School in 1961.
Priscilla was an avid baker and homemaker and was a proud winner of a Betty Crocker Baking Award. She was a member of the First Seventh Day Baptist Church in Ashaway churches Ladies Auxiliary and the Ashaway Ambulance Auxiliary.
After graduation from High School she met and married the love of her life, Navy man James Wolfe in Watch Hill, and moved to Ashaway where they raised their family.
She leaves behind her daughter, Katrina Wolfe Heinemann (Andrew) of Charlestown, RI, and her son James W. Wolfe Jr. (Dr. Sheila Tucker Wolfe) of North Stonington, CT. She was a doting grandmother to her grandchildren, Seth R. Wolfe of Ashaway, Ariel E. Heinemann of Providence, RI, Jacob E. Pont of Westerly, Andrew J. Heinemann of Charlestown, and Seamus J. Wolfe of North Stonington, CT.. She was the beloved aunt of Stanley H. Larkin II (Patricia) and Troy W. Larkin (Tabitha) of Ashaway.
Priscilla had resided for many years at the Elms and Carriage House Assisted Living in Westerly and most recently at the Golden Years Assisted Living Center where she was embraced by her extended family.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road, Ashaway, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be to the Golden Years Assisted Living 118 High St. Westerly, RI 02891.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. www.buckler-johnstonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 28, 2019