Professor Emeritus William S. Penhallow, an accomplished physicist and astronomer who spent his life studying the universe, returned to the heavens on January 15, 2020.
The family continues to be grateful for the loving support received over these past months. A memorial services was previously stated in the original obituary. The celebration of his life will now be held privately by the family at a later date.
Memorial donations can still be made to Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 27, 2020