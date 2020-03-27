The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Professor Emeritus William S. Penhallow

Professor Emeritus William S. Penhallow, an accomplished physicist and astronomer who spent his life studying the universe, returned to the heavens on January 15, 2020.
The family continues to be grateful for the loving support received over these past months. A memorial services was previously stated in the original obituary. The celebration of his life will now be held privately by the family at a later date.
Memorial donations can still be made to Dunn's Corners Presbyterian Church.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
For the complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
