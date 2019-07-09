The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Godfrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Godfrey Obituary
Ralph Godfrey, 79, of Hope Valley, passed away at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his children on Thursday, July 5th 2019.
Born in Westerly, RI, he was the son of John and Jessie Godfrey. He is survived by his brother Robert Godfrey; his two sons, Joshua and Christopher; and a daughter Jessalyn and her husband, Steven; as well as 3 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend wake services at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Wednesday, July 10th from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly, on Thursday, July 11th at 11am. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW Post 1265, 160 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now