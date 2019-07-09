|
|
Ralph Godfrey, 79, of Hope Valley, passed away at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his children on Thursday, July 5th 2019.
Born in Westerly, RI, he was the son of John and Jessie Godfrey. He is survived by his brother Robert Godfrey; his two sons, Joshua and Christopher; and a daughter Jessalyn and her husband, Steven; as well as 3 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend wake services at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Wednesday, July 10th from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach St., Westerly, on Thursday, July 11th at 11am. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW Post 1265, 160 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019