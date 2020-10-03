Ralph Leon Couture, 77, of Westerly, Rhode Island, died September 27, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital after many years of failing health.

He was born April 13, 1943 in Whitefield, New Hampshire, one of nine children born to Hubert and Jeannette (Lariviere) Couture. He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Richard and Hubert (Skip) Couture, 6 sisters; Claire Couture, Jeannette Maxwell, Ruth Waid, Lucille Boudle, Clemence Sigmon, and Edna Fitzgibbons.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Lela C. (Lumnah) Couture, and two daughters. Michele Helterline and her children Travis Helterline and Althea Fields; Genay Krupinski and her children Falicia Krupinski and Justin Krupinski. And many nieces and nephews.

Ralph moved all over New England before settling down in Westerly. He graduated from Ward Senior High while working at Western Auto as well as apprenticing as a Mason under Harold Barbone. He was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star for distinguishing himself by outstanding meritorious service in connection with ground operations against a hostile force in the republic of Vietnam during the period November 1965 and September 1966.

After leaving the Army he got married and settled down to raise a family. He worked as a Mason Contractor and a supervisor at Ashaway Line and Twine until he went to Electric Boat in Groton, Ct. He retired from Electric Boat after 27 years as an Outside Machinist.

He enjoyed puttering around in his garage, traveling, visiting family and going to the Casino.

There are no calling hours. He will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to St. Jude in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store