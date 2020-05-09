Ralph P. Menta
1933 - 2020
WESTERLY - Ralph P. Menta Sr., 87, of Essex Drive, Westerly, passed away on Friday morning, May 8, 2020 at the Westerly Health Center. He is survived by his wife Emelia, his son, Joseph Menta and Shana Mills of Westerly, his son, Christopher E. Menta and Janet Menta of Wakefield, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Ralph III, Kristen, Austin, Haylee, Brian, Danielle, Jacob, Bethany, Michaela, Andrew, Lisa, Christopher and Kimberly, numerous great-grandchildren, his sister Anna, his step-son, Tony Trombino and his step-daughters, Patricia McCoy and Clara Miceli. Ralph was pre-deceased by his wife, Barbara (Lyons) his son, Ralph P. Menta Jr., his daughter Diane Menta-Padjen, his brothers and sisters, George, John, Frank and Josephine.

Mr. Menta was born in New Haven, CT on April 14, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Caso) Menta. He was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Ralph was the head of maintenance at the North Stonington Christian Academy for 22 years, retiring in 2015.

Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
