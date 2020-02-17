|
|
Ramon Garcia, beloved husband for 41 years of Ruth Garcia of Hydrangea Drive, Westerly, passed away at Mass General Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was 78.
Born in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of the late Ramon and Trinid Garcia.
Ramon worked as an Engineer for PPC in Groton. He was a longtime volunteer for the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County where he served on the Board as President for 10 years. He was also a volunteer for the RI Water Shed. Ramon was a huge soccer fan and also enjoyed baseball. His favorite pastimes were reading and listening to classical music.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Ruth, and was predeceased by his brother David.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020