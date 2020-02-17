The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon Garcia Obituary
Ramon Garcia, beloved husband for 41 years of Ruth Garcia of Hydrangea Drive, Westerly, passed away at Mass General Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was 78.
Born in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of the late Ramon and Trinid Garcia.
Ramon worked as an Engineer for PPC in Groton. He was a longtime volunteer for the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County where he served on the Board as President for 10 years. He was also a volunteer for the RI Water Shed. Ramon was a huge soccer fan and also enjoyed baseball. His favorite pastimes were reading and listening to classical music.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Ruth, and was predeceased by his brother David.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -