The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bradford Citizens Club
124 Woody Hill Road
Bradford, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Morgrage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy A. Morgrage


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy A. Morgrage Obituary
Randy A. Morgrage, 52, of Rhody Drive, Westerly, passed away suddenly, on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, as he battled his second bout of cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anabel C. (Collado) Montalbano of Westerly, and his step-son, Cameron Montalbano, also of Westerly and his parents, Malcolm and Carol (Webber) Morgrage and he also leaves behind his Stepmother, Dottie Morgrage and his Step Siblings, Paul, Julie, Pat and Sue, his sister-in-law, Hope Morgrage and his nieces, Danielle and Nicole Morgrage. Randy was pre-deceased by his brother, Gary Morgrage.
Randy was born in Edgewood, MD on September 6, 1966, and relocated to New England, CT and RI, in the early 90's. Randy was a parts specialist at Antonino Acura for many years. He was also the lead vocalist for the cover band, Knoxx Star and a founding member, and original lead vocalist of the cover band, No Shame.
A Celebration of Randy's Life will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bradford Citizens Club located at 124 Woody Hill Road, Bradford, RI from 10 am to 1pm. The celebration Will feature a Live Acoustic Jam...his dream come true...a gathering of his circle of fellow musicians performing together with one common purpose and filled with inspiration.
For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now