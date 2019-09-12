|
Randy A. Morgrage, 52, of Rhody Drive, Westerly, passed away suddenly, on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, as he battled his second bout of cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anabel C. (Collado) Montalbano of Westerly, and his step-son, Cameron Montalbano, also of Westerly and his parents, Malcolm and Carol (Webber) Morgrage and he also leaves behind his Stepmother, Dottie Morgrage and his Step Siblings, Paul, Julie, Pat and Sue, his sister-in-law, Hope Morgrage and his nieces, Danielle and Nicole Morgrage. Randy was pre-deceased by his brother, Gary Morgrage.
Randy was born in Edgewood, MD on September 6, 1966, and relocated to New England, CT and RI, in the early 90's. Randy was a parts specialist at Antonino Acura for many years. He was also the lead vocalist for the cover band, Knoxx Star and a founding member, and original lead vocalist of the cover band, No Shame.
A Celebration of Randy's Life will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bradford Citizens Club located at 124 Woody Hill Road, Bradford, RI from 10 am to 1pm. The celebration Will feature a Live Acoustic Jam...his dream come true...a gathering of his circle of fellow musicians performing together with one common purpose and filled with inspiration.
