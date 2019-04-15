Raymond Cyril LeBlanc, age 95, was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 8, 1923. He resided in Knoxville, and passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home.



Raymond was a very active man of many talents. He was a US Army Air Corps pilot in World War II, and a retired engineer with the Associated Science Group of Oak Ridge. During his career he was vice-president and general manager of Knox Stove Company (Stanford Day), he designed and installed the first robot for Celanese Corporation of Cumberland Maryland, designed and built the sharp-edge tester of children's toys for the government, and he engineered, designed, built, and installed the C.A.S.S. system at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.



His leisure time was spent as a member of Dean Hill Country Club, he was Commodore of the South River Yacht Club and Chesapeake Yacht Club both of Annapolis, Maryland, and member of the Classic Yacht Club U.S.A. He served as president of the Bearden Lion's Club receiving the Melvin Jones Award, member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, and member of the (KCRC) Knox County Radio Control.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Stefanski LeBlanc of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond Sidney LeBlanc and Elizabeth A. LeBlanc; grandchildren, Kathryn and Jackson all of Frederick, Maryland.



Special acknowledgements to Dr. Stephen Lorino, Dr. Shirley Price-Barnes, Tennova Hospice, Tennova Home Health, Fire Station 16, Chapter 24, and Volunteer Assisted Transportation.



Friends may call at their convenience Monday until 6:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at north Broadway. Family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Highway) for graveside services and interment at 11:30 a.m. Full military honors will be performed by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Chaplain Reed Gerhardt officiating.



