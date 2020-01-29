The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul
Bradford, RI
Raymond J. Bedard


1935 - 2020
Raymond J. Bedard Obituary
Raymond J. Bedard, 85, of Westerly, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carol V. (Marotte) Bedard for 63 years. Born on January 11, 1935, he was the son of the late Arthur and Octavia (Cayer) Bedard.
Ray and Carol have been lifelong sweethearts as they grew up across the street from each other. They raised their family and were blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was co-owner of Billy Latta Co., an excavating company in Westerly and then retired as a toolmaker from Pratt & Whitney in Jupiter, Florida. In his younger years, he enjoyed water skiing and boating. Above all else was his family and his times with them were his most cherished memories. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He leaves his children David, Cathy, Lisa and Timothy Bedard; grandchildren Heather Bedard Simone and her husband Ryan and Amanda Bedard; great-grandchildren Kalaeb, Avariella and Regan Simone; a sister Loretta Mayer and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lucille Latta and Irene Savoie.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul in Bradford, RI on Saturday, February 1st at 10 am. There will be no calling hours. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Ray's name to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, Phillip Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
