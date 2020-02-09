|
|
Raymond J. Morgan, Sr., 81, beloved husband of Patricia Ann (Radicioni) Morgan, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away in Ocala, Florida on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Born in Westerly he was the son of the late Ernest N. and Lillian Morgan.
He was the owner of Tri-State Plumbing and a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church. Raymond also served in the US Marine Corp.
He will be dearly missed by his eight children, Ernest "Butch" Morgan of MA, Kim Loveland of VA, Jodi Hollis of FL, Raymond J. "RJ" Morgan, Jr. of RI, Patrick Morgan of CT, Todd Morgan of RI, Scott Morgan of RI and Michelle LoPriore of RI; and two siblings, Leo Morgan and Edna Chapman, both of CT. He also leaves 27 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his daughter Julie Bockstael and six siblings.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 7 Church St., Bradford Friday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020