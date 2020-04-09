The Westerly Sun Obituaries
More Obituaries for Raymond Heroux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph Heroux

Raymond Joseph Heroux Obituary
Raymond Joseph Heroux, 71, of Charlestown, RI, died April 6, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Mr. Heroux was born on October 4, 1948 in Waterbury, CT. The son of the late Raymond and Cecilia (Grenier) Heroux and stepmother Kristina (Levecki) Heroux. He worked for over 25 years at MacDermid Inc as a chemical technician in Waterbury, CT.
Ray, or "Buck" as he was often called, enjoyed life in Rhode Island after moving there from Watertown. A devoted UConn basketball fan, he also followed the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox. While living in Watertown, he was an active member of VFW Post 5157. He enjoyed time on the local salt ponds, clamming and kayaking. After retiring, he volunteered time to the food bank in Westerly. Buck had a green thumb and very much enjoyed gardening and being outside tending to his vegetables. A 1966 graduate of Kaynor Tech High School in Waterbury, he also attended Naugatuck Valley Community College.
Mr. Heroux is survived by his wife of 45 years Karen (Peterson) Heroux, daughters Nicole (Matt) LaSota of Westbrook, CT and Sarah (Brian Bunnell) Heroux of Bethlehem, CT. His four granddaughters, Harper, Charlotte, Grace and Lily, affectionately called him Pepe. In addition, he leaves behind a brother, Ronald Heroux and sister-in-law Marie Heroux, sister-in-law Norma Redmond, nieces Michelle Heroux, Kristal Heinz, nephews Richard Heinz, Michael Heroux and Joseph Heroux, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Heroux.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made in his memory to the National Alliance for Mental Illness at
https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/donation/#!/donation/checkout
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 9, 2020
