Raymond L. Perrin, 85, of Pawcatuck (Stonington), CT died peacefully at Pendleton Rehabilitation on August 28, 2020. Raymond was born in Westerly, RI on May 24, 1935. He was the son of the late Albert E. Perrin and Myrtle Luella (Thompson) Perrin. Raymond was married to Evelyn (Hall) Perrin from 1959-1976 and then was married to Doris (Griffin) Perrin in 1976 until her death in 2008.
Raymond worked many jobs (GAF Felt Co. in Westerly, RI, Packer Tar Soap in Mystic, CT, American Velvet Mill in Stonington Borough, CT., Westerly Sun Newspaper deliverer, and a school crossing guard for the Town of Stonington, CT.) Ray was brought up in Southeastern CT and Washington County, RI. He attended West Broad Street School and received his GED later in life. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots; and he loved to do puzzles and adult coloring sheets.
Raymond was predeceased by his daughter Martha J. (Perrin) Rebman, two brothers: Albert "Sonny" Perrin, Jr. and Clarence "Eddie" Perrin, and sister Barbara (Perrin) Gaccione. He leaves his son Mark T. Perrin and wife Marie J. Perrin of Preston, CT; and three brothers: David L., Joseph H., and Stephen M. Perrin; a sister Grace L (Perrin) Mattos, all of Pawcatuck, CT; a granddaughter Crystal Bourey; thirteen great-grandchildren; a step-daughter Deb (Griffin) Scott and her two daughters and 3 grandchildren.
Burial services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements.
