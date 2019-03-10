The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Weeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Weeden


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond L. Weeden Obituary
Raymond L. Weeden, 71 of Wood River Jct. died suddenly on Monday March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Renée M. (Ford) Weeden.
Born in Providence, RI on February 3, 1948 he was the son of the late George Weeden Jr. and Lillian E. (Perry) Weeden of Wood River Jct.
Raymond had been employed as a pipe fitter at Electric Boat in for many years and later worked for the former Harris Graphics and Foxwoods Casino.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 10-11AM at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Service will be held at 11AM Burial following at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road, Ashaway, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now