Raymond L. Weeden, 71 of Wood River Jct. died suddenly on Monday March 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Renée M. (Ford) Weeden.
Born in Providence, RI on February 3, 1948 he was the son of the late George Weeden Jr. and Lillian E. (Perry) Weeden of Wood River Jct.
Raymond had been employed as a pipe fitter at Electric Boat in for many years and later worked for the former Harris Graphics and Foxwoods Casino.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 10-11AM at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Service will be held at 11AM Burial following at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Chase Hill Road, Ashaway, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 10, 2019