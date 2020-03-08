|
|
Rebecca A. (Greene) Engstrume, 54, of Post Road, Wakefield, RI died peacefully on Saturday February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Eric L. Engstrume.
Born in Portsmouth, VA on August 2, 1965 she was the daughter of Alice M. (Barnes) Greene of Charlestown, RI and the late David A. Greene.
Rebecca graduated from Chariho High School and went on to receive her degree in Travel and Tourism from the Sawyer School.
She worked at Kaydee Design in Hope Valley, RI for many years and was beloved by her co-workers anywhere she worked. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her family, being in nature, animals, spending time with family and friends, and cooking. Rebecca's warm and loving disposition will be remembered by all who knew her.
Besides her husband and her mother, she will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Brittany Fox of Matunuck, RI and Jennifer Fox-Smith and her husband James of Perryville, RI. She was the loving grandmother of Jasmin, Dustin, Christopher, Anna and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her brother and best friend, Christopher Greene.
Rebecca's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday March 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A graveside service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:30 at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hasboro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St. Providence, RI 02903. 5593 Eddy Street | Providence, RI 02903 93 Eddy Street | Providence, RI 02903
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 8, 2020